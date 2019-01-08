INS Ecosystem (INS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.68 Million

INS Ecosystem (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One INS Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00008538 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $5.60. INS Ecosystem has a market cap of $16.68 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of INS Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INS Ecosystem has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.72 or 0.12224288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027258 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

INS Ecosystem Profile

INS Ecosystem (INS) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. INS Ecosystem’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,300,918 coins. The official website for INS Ecosystem is ins.world. The Reddit community for INS Ecosystem is /r/ins_ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INS Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ins_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. INS Ecosystem’s official message board is blog.ins.world.

Buying and Selling INS Ecosystem

INS Ecosystem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $32.15, $50.98, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INS Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INS Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INS Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

