Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Insider Sells 39,552 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Susan R. Salka sold 39,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $2,290,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 827,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,022,000 after buying an additional 88,469 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,776,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,111,000 after buying an additional 224,540 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 670,395.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,220,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,751,000 after buying an additional 1,220,119 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,062,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after buying an additional 379,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/insider-selling-amn-healthcare-services-inc-amn-insider-sells-39552-shares-of-stock.html.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing and Physician Permanent Placement Services.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.