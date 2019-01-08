Insider Selling: ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) CEO Sells 37,729 Shares of Stock

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 37,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $324,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Eisenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 4th, Marc Eisenberg sold 17,260 shares of ORBCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $147,055.20.

ORBC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 319,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,160. The stock has a market cap of $672.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.13. ORBCOMM Inc has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

