Insider Selling: SendGrid Inc (SEND) Insider Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) insider Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $774,802.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sameer Dholakia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of SendGrid stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $747,970.08.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of SendGrid stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $577,976.88.

SEND stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,307. SendGrid Inc has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -248.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. SendGrid had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SendGrid Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. First Analysis cut shares of SendGrid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SendGrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SendGrid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SendGrid by 65.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in SendGrid during the second quarter worth $801,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SendGrid during the second quarter worth $460,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SendGrid by 33.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after buying an additional 325,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SendGrid during the second quarter worth $336,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

