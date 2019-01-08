Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) CEO Sells 7,055 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,055 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $786,703.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.06 and a twelve month high of $151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.12.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 57,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush set a $253.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $106.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

