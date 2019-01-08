Integra Lifesciences (IART) PT Set at $54.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) has been given a $54.00 target price by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

IART has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.57. 1,108,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $2,949,456.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,927.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara B. Hill acquired 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $199,699.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,235.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 66,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.