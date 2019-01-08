Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,242,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,797,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,339,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5,021.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $247,151.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,823.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,809 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/intel-co-intc-shares-sold-by-country-club-trust-company-n-a.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.