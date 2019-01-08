Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,785 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 3.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 203,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 379,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Intel by 2,860.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 9,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 162,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 300,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.49.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

