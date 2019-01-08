Intel (INTC) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $44.00 price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.67. 344,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,259,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $220.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Intel has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $409,897.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,127.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 86.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 375.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Intel by 429.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

