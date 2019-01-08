Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia Sells 2,277 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $146,547.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,857.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BWS Financial cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $64.00 price objective on Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

