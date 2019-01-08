International Paper (IP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

International Paper (NYSE:IP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IP. Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

IP opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $430.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 4,805.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 733,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after buying an additional 718,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Paper by 28.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,793,000 after buying an additional 555,339 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in International Paper by 25.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,351,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,584,000 after buying an additional 484,156 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in International Paper by 10.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,723,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,184,000 after buying an additional 439,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $19,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

