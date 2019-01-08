Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Receives C$13.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.46. 125,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,961. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

