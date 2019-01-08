Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) EVP Sells $245,908.68 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead sold 21,458 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $245,908.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Halstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Monday, January 7th, Michael Halstead sold 3,108 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $38,601.36.

ITCI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. 191,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,496. The stock has a market cap of $650.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5,520.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 127.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 53.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/intra-cellular-therapies-inc-itci-evp-sells-245908-68-in-stock.html.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.