Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

IPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,175. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $372.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Intrepid Potash’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James N. Whyte sold 88,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $376,135.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,038.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 972,934 shares of company stock worth $3,451,074. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,872,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,175,000 after acquiring an additional 453,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,977,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 997,116 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.