Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Parsley Energy (PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 24,386 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,420% compared to the typical volume of 1,604 call options.

PE stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.23. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,439,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $406,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,853 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 88,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

