Investors Purchase High Volume of Endo International Put Options (ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 20,432 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,798 put options.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,970 shares in the company, valued at $641,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Endo International by 16.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 594.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

ENDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Endo International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

ENDP stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 1,348.52% and a negative net margin of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

