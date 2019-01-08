Investors Sell Alibaba Group (BABA) on Strength (BABA)

Traders sold shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $560.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $630.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $69.80 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alibaba Group had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Alibaba Group traded up $3.69 for the day and closed at $146.79

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.35.

The company has a market cap of $357.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

