Investors Sell Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Strength (CSCO)

Traders sold shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $107.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $232.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $124.96 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Cisco Systems had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Cisco Systems traded up $0.35 for the day and closed at $43.56

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Nomura downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $1,356,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,150.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,662 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,693,000 after buying an additional 104,687,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after buying an additional 7,009,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,790,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,063,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,032,000 after buying an additional 2,465,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,610,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,494,000 after buying an additional 2,359,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

