Investors Sell Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) on Strength (XLF)

Traders sold shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $176.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $470.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $294.13 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 4th highest net out-flow for the day. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $24.31

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 21st.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,826,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,227 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,823,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $612,000.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/investors-sell-shares-of-financial-select-sector-spdr-fund-xlf-on-strength-xlf.html.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.