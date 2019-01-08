iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,880 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 292,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 95,661 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 99.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after purchasing an additional 406,154 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF alerts:

CSJ traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $103.71. 253,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,603. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/ishares-1-3-year-credit-bond-etf-csj-is-curbstone-financial-management-corps-4th-largest-position.html.

About iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.