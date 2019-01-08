iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) Stake Lifted by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.26. 35,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,627. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $110.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

