iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Holdings Lifted by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,058,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 692.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 51,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. 4,335,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,641. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

