iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $261,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

