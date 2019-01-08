iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

MEAR opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/ishares-short-maturity-municipal-bond-etf-mear-stake-increased-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.