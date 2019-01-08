ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP) Position Trimmed by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a twelve month low of $1,750.00 and a twelve month high of $2,005.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

