Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) Rating Lowered to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st.

IVPAF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 123,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,247. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

