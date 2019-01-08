J M Smucker (SJM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Smucker has lagged the industry in a year, which could be attributed to dismal earnings surprise history, which lingered in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Notably, the company’s performance was hurt by hurdles stemming from the divestiture of the U.S. baking business. This along with rising freight costs and timing shifts in acquisition synergies led management to trim fiscal 2019 view. Lower selling prices also poses concerns. Nonetheless, Smucker has been gaining from a strong brand position. Markedly, acquisitions have played a crucial role in strengthening the company’s brand portfolio and boosting sales. In fact, during the second quarter of fiscal 2019, net sales increased 5% year over year, mainly driven by the Ainsworth buyout and gains from growth brands. Further the company has been on track with innovations. Additionally, the company remains focused on cost reduction and boosting e-commerce capabilities.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded J M Smucker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $97.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $94,570.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn W. Dindo acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.20 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,860 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,334,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,280,000 after acquiring an additional 293,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,951,000 after acquiring an additional 78,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,778,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,828,000 after acquiring an additional 60,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,792,000 after acquiring an additional 83,093 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

