Jane Street Group LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,497 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 77.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 184,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Shares of SRET opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0983 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

