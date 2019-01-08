Jane Street Group LLC Invests $546,000 in Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,918,000. Nokota Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,348,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,971,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,458,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $49,609.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Chaparral Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

CHAP opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Chaparral Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

