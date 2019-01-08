Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $186,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,456,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,673,000 after purchasing an additional 185,136 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after purchasing an additional 541,338 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,811,000 after purchasing an additional 478,982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,858,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,250,000 after purchasing an additional 257,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,415,000 after purchasing an additional 387,504 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $536,650.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,455.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

