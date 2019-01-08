JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $692,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 69.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,197 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 426,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 146,759 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 313,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

