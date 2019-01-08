JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 63,088 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 2,029.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,088 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 60,615 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 104,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

CBIO opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $112.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBIO. CIBC began coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

