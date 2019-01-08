JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$13.00” Price Target for Knowles (KN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price objective on Knowles (NYSE:KN) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

KN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Knowles from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.07.

KN stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Knowles has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

