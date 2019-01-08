JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 55,811 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth $1,271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 140,899 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 163.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,703,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGAL shares. BidaskClub raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

GGAL stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

