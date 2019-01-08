JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,601 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 119,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 44.8% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cutera from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Sidoti set a $50.00 price target on Cutera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.24.

CUTR opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.03. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $56.05.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/jpmorgan-chase-co-sells-8601-shares-of-cutera-inc-cutr.html.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.