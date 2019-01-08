K&S (SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Warburg Research set a €22.80 ($26.51) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Societe Generale set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.69 ($24.06).

Shares of SDF opened at €17.29 ($20.10) on Monday. K&S has a 1-year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 1-year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

