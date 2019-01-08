Kadmon (KDMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of KDMN opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.75.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,176.75% and a negative return on equity of 253.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 730.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 152,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 52.3% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,149,000 after buying an additional 3,110,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.