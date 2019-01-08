Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.68 per share, with a total value of $102,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,286.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $126.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

