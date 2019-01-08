Karma (KRM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

Karma (CURRENCY:KRM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Karma has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Karma has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $38,854.00 worth of Karma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025334 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Karma Coin Profile

Karma (CRYPTO:KRM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. Karma’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,809,241 coins. Karma’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Karma is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for Karma is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karma’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

Karma Coin Trading

Karma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karma using one of the exchanges listed above.

