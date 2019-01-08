Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 621,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,575. The stock has a market cap of $610.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.36. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.50% and a negative net margin of 502.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $126,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 726,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $508,356 in the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,343,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,085,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 593,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

