Keywords Studios (KWS) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,285 ($16.79) and last traded at GBX 1,275.52 ($16.67). Approximately 125,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 179,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,194 ($15.60).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KWS shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target (up from GBX 1,400 ($18.29)) on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.
In other Keywords Studios news, insider Georges Fornay acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($25,610.87).
About Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)
Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.
