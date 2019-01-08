Kidman Resources Ltd (ASX:KDR) insider George (John) Pizzey sold 44,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$47,868.03 ($33,948.96).

Shares of KDR opened at A$1.11 ($0.79) on Tuesday. Kidman Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of A$2.23 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62.

Get Kidman Resources alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kidman Resources Ltd (KDR) Insider George (John) Pizzey Sells 44,118 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/kidman-resources-ltd-kdr-insider-george-john-pizzey-sells-44118-shares.html.

Kidman Resources Company Profile

Kidman Resources Limited explores for and develops base metals and rare earth deposits in Australia. Its flagship asset is the Mt Holland Lithium and Gold project located near Southern Cross in Western Australia. The company also explores for lead, zinc, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. Kidman Resources Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kidman Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidman Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.