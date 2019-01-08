Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) Insider Barry Goldstein Sells 6,054 Shares

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) insider Barry Goldstein sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $105,097.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 672,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,671,232.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barry Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 7th, Barry Goldstein sold 5,157 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $89,009.82.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Barry Goldstein sold 9,752 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $173,488.08.

NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $186.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 398.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 28.6% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 22,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 173,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company. It writes business exclusively through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers.

