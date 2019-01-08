Kinross Gold (KGC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE:KGC opened at $3.18 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of -0.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 280.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,706,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,009,000 after buying an additional 24,835,671 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 33.9% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 54,719,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,370,000 after buying an additional 13,844,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,122,219 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,830,000 after buying an additional 1,832,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,603,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,429,000 after buying an additional 1,414,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,603,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,429,000 after buying an additional 1,414,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.