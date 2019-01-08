Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

KL stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. 1,121,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 20.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

