KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,611 VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (VONV)

KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF accounts for about 0.1% of KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 9,560.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 996,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 986,329 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $24,101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 99,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,139,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,729,000 after acquiring an additional 56,029 shares during the period.

VONV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.04. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a 12 month low of $98.28 and a 12 month high of $114.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

