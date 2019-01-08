Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report sales of $6.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.53 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $6.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $20.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.80 billion to $20.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

KSS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.37. 104,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,284. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

