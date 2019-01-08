L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (LSF) Insider Buys A$1,049,577.78 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 783,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$1,049,577.78 ($744,381.40).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 30th, Raphael Lamm purchased 68,200 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.47 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$99,913.00 ($70,860.28).

Shares of LSF traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$1.43 ($1.01). 814,599 shares of the stock were exchanged.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited operates as an investment company. It primarily invests in a portfolio of Australian long and short securities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

