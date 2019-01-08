Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.07.

NYSE LH opened at $128.34 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $190.35. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,636.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 24.8% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.9% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

