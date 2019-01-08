Lancashire’s (LRE) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lancashire to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.56) price objective (up previously from GBX 640 ($8.36)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 693 ($9.06) to GBX 636 ($8.31) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 652.64 ($8.53).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Monday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 773.50 ($10.11).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

